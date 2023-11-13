Check Weather Update Today
13 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted heavy rains for Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Heavy rain alert has also been issued for Lakshadweep, Mahe, Puducherry and Karaikal till November 16.
IMD said Andaman and Nicobar Island is likely to receive rainfall during the next seven days.
The Met Office said a low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal has been formed.
The low pressure is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over Central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal on November 16.
Delhi will experience mainly clear sky on Monday with a shallow fog in the morning.
Sky will remain mainly clear in West Bengal.
Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala from November 14.
Andhra Pradesh will witness Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds from November 13 and 15.
