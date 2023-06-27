Maharashtra: IMD issues orange alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara
27 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Uttar Pradesh: Heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to occur in parts of UP
Rajasthan to witness Heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state
Heavy to very heavy rainfall in likely in Uttarakhand
Punjab is likely to witness in next two days
IMD on Monday issued a yellow alert for parts of New Delhi for Tuesday.
In morning, the minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 24.5 degrees Celsius
Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Kullu, Shimla districts were likely to receive low intensity rainfall.
Heavy rainfall in HP led to flash floods that blocked Tandi-Killar State Highway-26 in Dared Nala.
Several areas of Himachal Pradesh likely to receive heavy rainfall in next 5 days
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Must Visit Places in West Bengal