Maharashtra: IMD issues orange alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara

27 Jun, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Uttar Pradesh: Heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to occur in parts of UP

Rajasthan to witness Heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in likely in Uttarakhand

Punjab is likely to witness in next two days

IMD on Monday issued a yellow alert for parts of New Delhi for Tuesday.

In morning, the minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 24.5 degrees Celsius

Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Kullu, Shimla districts were likely to receive low intensity rainfall.

Heavy rainfall in HP led to flash floods that blocked Tandi-Killar State Highway-26 in Dared Nala.

Several areas of Himachal Pradesh likely to receive heavy rainfall in next 5 days

