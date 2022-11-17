The weather department informed that the low pressure area will move convert into a Depression and move towards Tamil Nadu
17 Nov, 2022
IMD predicted that the low pressure area will move convert into a Depression and move towards Puducherry
17 Nov, 2022
Weatherman that the low pressure area will move convert into a Depression and move towards South Andhra
17 Nov, 2022
Moderate to heavy rains very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 17 November
17 Nov, 2022
Strong surface winds with a speed of upto 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is also very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 17 and 18 November
17 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!