Weather Forecast Till May 3
01 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD on Monday predicted heavy rains, thunderstorms for Delhi, West Bengal and Kerala till May 3.
The IMD said Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka will witness heavy rains.
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh to witness rains till May 3.
Rains lashed parts of West Bengal on Sunday and IMD predicts more rains till May 3.
IMD said more rains coupled with thunderstorms to hit Bihar over next three days.
IMD has issued yellow alert for Bihar for rain and thunderstorms.
