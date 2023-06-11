Thunderstorms and rains predicted in Maharashtra

11 Jun, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Kolhapur may experience a thunderstorm along with light rains.

West Bengal to get respite from scorching heat in next 24 hours

Monsoon set to arrive in Kolkata in next 24 hours

IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in Uttarakhand from 11-13 June

Southwest monsoon hit India with its onset over Kerala, a week after the normal date of June 1.

Very Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Assam & Meghalaya on 12th & 13th June.

Isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during next 5 days

Heavy Rain over Manipur & Mizoram on 10th & 12th June.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during next 3 days

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weight Loss: 8 Healthy Carbs You Should be Eating

 Find Out More