Thunderstorms and rains predicted in Maharashtra
11 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Kolhapur may experience a thunderstorm along with light rains.
West Bengal to get respite from scorching heat in next 24 hours
Monsoon set to arrive in Kolkata in next 24 hours
IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in Uttarakhand from 11-13 June
Southwest monsoon hit India with its onset over Kerala, a week after the normal date of June 1.
Very Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Assam & Meghalaya on 12th & 13th June.
Isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during next 5 days
Heavy Rain over Manipur & Mizoram on 10th & 12th June.
Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during next 3 days
