Yesterday’s low pressure area over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood has become less marked
28 Nov, 2022
The IMD has said that a cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels.
28 Nov, 2022
The weather department has said that the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 8-10°C over North West and Central India during next 4-5 days.
28 Nov, 2022
The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
28 Nov, 2022
The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am in the national capital was 324. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 85 per cent.
28 Nov, 2022
