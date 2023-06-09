Check Weather Update Today For Kerala
09 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD issued yellow alerts for eight districts in Kerala for heavy rains.
Heavy rains are expected across in 8 districts of Kerala over next five days.
The IMD has reportedly predicted more rains than usual for Kerala this year.
Earlier, the Skymet had predicted the monsoon onset over Kerala on June 7.
IMD has also predicted heavy rains for Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next five days.
IMD said light to moderate rainfall is likely over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in next 5 days.
Some northeast states are likely to witness rainfall in next five days including Manipur, Mizoram.
