Andaman and Nicobar: Moderate rainfall during 8-12 May with extremely heavy falls very likely on 10 and 11 May
07 May, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Andaman and Nicobar: Very heavy rainfall on 8, 9 and 12 May 2023.
Thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds with rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayan region
Hailstorm very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 7 May.
Rainfall very likely over Kerala and Karnataka during next 5 days
Thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds over Kerala and Karnataka during 5 days
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry will thunderstorm, lightning during 7-8 May
Heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala during next 5 days
Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely over Gujarat on 7 May
Cyclone Mocha: The IMD mentioned that a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region on 8 May.
