Monsoon is likely to move into West Bengal over the next two days.
20 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Monsoon likely to begin in Jharkhand in next two days
Bihar will also witness rainfall in next two days
As the cyclone weakens further, heavy rainfall is likely to prevail in MP till Wednesday.
Some parts of the southern peninsula will also see rains over the next two days.
Monsoon is likely to advance over some parts of East Uttar Pradesh in 2-3 days.
Onset of monsoon in Kerala got delayed by around a week due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy.
Biparjoy has now weakened into a depression centered over Rajasthan
Max temperatures are expected to fall 3-5˚ Celsius over MP and east India during the next 5 days.
