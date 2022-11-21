North Tamil Nadu

The weatherman predicted moderate rainfall to heavy rainfall predicted over North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Rayalaseema on 21 and 22 November

21 Nov, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

North coastal Andhra Pradesh

Moderate rainfall predicted at a few places over North coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period

21 Nov, 2022

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Moderate rainfall has also been predicted over North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema on 23 November

21 Nov, 2022

Wind warning

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal

21 Nov, 2022

Sea warning

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Sri Lanka coasts

21 Nov, 2022

