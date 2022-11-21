The weatherman predicted moderate rainfall to heavy rainfall predicted over North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Rayalaseema on 21 and 22 November
21 Nov, 2022
Moderate rainfall predicted at a few places over North coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period
21 Nov, 2022
Moderate rainfall has also been predicted over North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema on 23 November
21 Nov, 2022
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal
21 Nov, 2022
Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Sri Lanka coasts
21 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!