Temperature is likely to increase in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR from 8-11 June
07 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Sky will be clear in Delhi, and in the next 2-3 days
2-3°C will increase by the 10th or 11th Delhi-NCR temperature can go up to 41°C
Heatwave will continue in Bihar between 7-11 June, West Bengal and Odisha between 7-10 June
Heatwave will continue in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Jharkhand between 7-11 June
IMD advised people to avoid venturing, drink sufficient water and avoid heat exposure
Weather update: Temperature Likely To Rise in These States
IMD also said that mercury will rise in Delhi-NCR in next 2-3 days.
