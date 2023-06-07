Temperature is likely to increase in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR from 8-11 June

07 Jun, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Sky will be clear in Delhi, and in the next 2-3 days

2-3°C will increase by the 10th or 11th Delhi-NCR temperature can go up to 41°C

Heatwave will continue in Bihar between 7-11 June, West Bengal and Odisha between 7-10 June

Heatwave will continue in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Jharkhand between 7-11 June

IMD advised people to avoid venturing, drink sufficient water and avoid heat exposure

Weather update: Temperature Likely To Rise in These States

Weather update: Temperature Likely To Rise in These States

IMD also said that mercury will rise in Delhi-NCR in next 2-3 days.

Rain New 4

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Coldest Places On Earth

 Find Out More