Heavy Rains Predicted For Uttarakhand
11 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Uttarakhand for the next three days.
State has issued red alert for many places in the state.
Water levels in all major rivers of Uttarakhand, including Ganga, have risen over the past few days.
Bad weather conditions caused loss of six lives due to landslides in Uttarakhand.
IMD has also predicted heavy rains for Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Bengal on July 11-12.
IMD issued orange alert for Uttar Pradesh for July 12.
Heavy rainfall is predicted for Bihar from July 11-13.
Light rainfall has also been predicted for Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Konkan and Goa.
