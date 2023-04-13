IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For Several States
13 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD said several states might witness heatwaves from today, April 13.
IMD said heatwave conditions are likely over West Bengal from April 12 and Odisha from April 13.
Heatwave conditions are likely in Odisha’s Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.
IMD issued heat wave alert for West Bengal from April 12 to 16.
IMD has issued orange alert for several districts in South Bengal from April 12 to 16.
Maximum temperature recorded in Kolkata was 38 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 27.7 degrees Celsius.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shikhar Dhawan To Shubman Gill; Players To Watch Out For PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Match