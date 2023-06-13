Check Weather Update Today
13 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has issued a massive heat wave alert for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next two days.
Andhra and Telangana will witness mercury rising as high as 40-45 degree Celsius.
Heatwave will also prevail in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Yanam for next two days.
Heatwave will prevail in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand during next five days.
Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam in Telangana.
The IMD said Hyderabad will witness 38-40 degree temperature and heatwave conditions for the next two days.
