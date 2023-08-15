Heavy Rain Alert Issued For Himachal, Uttarakhand
15 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Himachal and Uttarakhand in the next 24 hours.
The IMD has also issued red alert for both the hilly states which will gradually reduce to orange alert.
IMD said western disturbance from Arabian Sea will lead to heavy rains in Himachal and Uttarakhand.
The ongoing Char Dham Yatra has been suspended till Tuesday as heavy rains continue to lash Uttarakhand.
A flood-like situation continued to prevail in The Balh Valley of Mandi due to heavy rains.
More than 50 people have died and around 37 have been injured till date during monsoon season in Uttarakhand.
Himachal Pradesh police have issued advisory, asking citizens to avoid unessential travel.
Several instances of landslides have been reported in Himachal and Uttarakhand amid heavy rains.
