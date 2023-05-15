Check Weather Update Today
15 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD said severe heat waves will hit several parts of India from May 15 to 17.
IMD said a fresh spell of heat wave is expected over Central India during the next two days from May 15.
The heat wave is expected over West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha till May 17.
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Telangana witness rise in temperatures.
Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness severe heat waves for the next three days.
States that will be affected by heat wave include Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat.
