Check Weather Update Today
16 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next four days.
Heavy rains likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh on August 15 and 16.
Heavy rains with thunderstorm likely to continue in Uttarakhand till August 19.
Himachal Pradesh University has suspended classes till 19 August due to heavy rains.
Schools and colleges to remain shut in Himachal on August 16 due to heavy rains.
As per IMD, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts are also likely to witness heavy rains.
IMD said Odisha will witness heavy rains till August 19.
West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to witness heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Images Of Lord Krishna You Should Never Miss