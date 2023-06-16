Check Heatwave Alert For States
16 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
With mercury rising in many states, the IMD on Friday issued heatwave warning for Telangana and Bihar.
IMD in Hyderabad has issued a heat wave warning for Telangana.
IMD said Hyderabad is likely to witness temperatures between 36-40 degrees Celsius till June 19.
The IMD on Friday issued heatwave to severe heatwave alert for Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in Odisha.
Jharsuguda in Odisha recorded highest temperature at 43.4 degree, followed by 42.4 degree in Sambalpur.
Patna Meteorological Centre issued a red alert of heatwave in parts of Bihar during next 24 hours.
