Check Weather Update Today
17 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura..
Weather office said rainfall will continue in Himachal and Uttarakhand till August 19.
IMD said Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts are likely to witness heavy rains.
Heavy rains have been predicted for Odisha till Saturday and Jharkhand till Friday.
Chhattisgarh is expected to witness heavy rainfall till Sunday.
Heavy rainfall has also been predicted for Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till Sunday.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Famous Sweet Shops in Kolkata You Must Visit