Check Weather Update For Different States
18 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on August 18.
The weather office said Odisha will witness heavy rains as low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal.
A cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal intensified into a low pressure and Odisha to witness heavy rains under its influence.
In Uttarakhand, several districts such as Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar are likely to see heavy rains.
Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to witness heavy rains on Friday.
The IMD said Telangana is expected to witness heavy rains from August 18-20.
IMD has issued yellow alert for Mancherial, Kothagudem, Asifabad, Hanmakonda, Warangal, districts.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Interesting Facts About Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma