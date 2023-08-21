Check Weather Update Today
21 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and some of the northeastern states.
The Met office issued an ‘orange alert’ for heavy rain in Himachal from August 22-24.
IMD has also issued ‘yellow alert’ for Himachal on August 21.
The IMD also warned of flash floods in Chamba and Mandi districts and predicted a wet spell till August 26.
The IMD has issued warning of heavy rainfall in the northeastern states for the next five days.
Many northeastern states, except for Manipur and Mizoram, received normal rainfall this monsoon season.
Heavy rains likely to cause further flood in Assam which had significantly improved recently.
IMD also predicted heavy rains for Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 hours.
According to IMD, East Rajasthan is also expected to receive heavy rainfall for next 2-3 days.
