22 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Himachal, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.
The Met office has issued an 'orange alert' for Himachal from August 22-24.
The Met office also warned of flash floods in Chamba and Mandi districts.
In Uttarakhand, orange alert has been issued for Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital and Champawat.
A yellow alert has been issued for Haridwar, Tehri, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh districts.
Heavy rain is also expected in West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya till August 23, as per IMD.
The Met office also predicted heavy rains for Gujarat during the next three to five days.
IMD has also issued orange alert for various parts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours.
