Heavy Rainfall Expected

The IMD predicted thunderstorms/lightning and rainfall for places such as Jammu Kashmir, HP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, UP and west Rajasthan.

Fresh Spell Of Rain

The IMD has also predicted a fresh spell of rain and thunderstorm activity over Northwest India from March 23 to March 25.

Delhi Weather Update

The IMD said Delhi has received highest 24-hour rainfall for March in the past three years, recording 6.6 mm precipitation in just three hours

Thunderstorms Since March 16

Thunderstorms and hailstorms have been affecting various parts of the country since March 16.

Western Disturbance Expected

The IMD on Tuesday issued a forecast saying a new active western disturbance is expected to impact northwest India from March 23.

