Heatwave: Check Weather Today
22 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD on Monday issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR as heatwave gripped some parts of the city.
The IMD has warned that temperature may go up to 45°C in Delhi-NCR today.
On Sunday, several areas in Delhi-NCR saw high temperatures with 45 degrees Celsius.
IMD said Narela and Pitampura recorded 45 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar and Ridge reported 44 degrees Celsius.
Palam recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius and Safdarjung recorded the maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius.
The IMD said heatwave is likely to subside in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.
IMD said maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3°C over Northwest India during next 3 days.
