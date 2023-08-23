Check Weather Update Today
23 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar till August 24.
The Met office also predicted heavy rains for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for the next 2-3 days.
Earlier in the day, many places of Delhi, NCR, Haryana and UP witnessed heavy rains.
Himachal’s Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu are likely to witness heavy rains.
Heavy rainfall is expected in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal and Uttarakhand till August 24, 2023.
West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand are also likely to witness heavy rains till August 24, 2023.
Heavy rainfall is also expected in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh till August 26.
