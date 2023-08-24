Check Weather Update For Himachal
24 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Himachal Pradesh and issued a red alert for next two days.
The IMD has also predicted heavy to heavy rains for six districts in Himachal Pradesh.
Red Alert has been issued to Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts.
The Met office has also a yellow alert for several districts on August 25 and 26.
Himachal has declared the whole state as a 'natural calamity affected area'.
Because of expected landslides and floods, IMD has urged people to stay away from vulnerable structures.
Incessant rains have led to landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods in the state in the recent past.
All schools and colleges have been closed for two days in Shimla, Mandi and Solan districts.
Hundreds of vehicles were stranded in Kullu after the Kullu-Mandi road was damaged due to heavy rainfall.
