India Weather Update

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of India till 5 April.

24 Mar, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Cyclonic Circulation

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation is lying over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

24 Mar, 2023

Thunderstorm Predicted

According to IMD, rainfall and thunderstorm are likely to hit Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana.

24 Mar, 2023

Rainfall And Hailstorms

The IMD said Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh are likely to witness rainfall, and hailstorms on March 25 and 26.

24 Mar, 2023

Moderate Rainfall

Moderate rainfall may be witnessed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala in the next seven days.

24 Mar, 2023

Abrupt Weather Change

Many states last week experienced abrupt weather changes, long spells of thunderstorm activity, accompanied by gusty winds, and thunderstorms.

24 Mar, 2023

2680cb40-7055-4bd7-be57-8160dcb7dfa7

24 Mar, 2023

ff28590f-597b-4b79-b478-e8ad7a6b4489

24 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 11 Best Universities, Colleges In Bengaluru 2023

 Find Out More