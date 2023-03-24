The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of India till 5 April.
24 Mar, 2023
The IMD said a cyclonic circulation is lying over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.
24 Mar, 2023
According to IMD, rainfall and thunderstorm are likely to hit Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana.
24 Mar, 2023
The IMD said Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh are likely to witness rainfall, and hailstorms on March 25 and 26.
24 Mar, 2023
Moderate rainfall may be witnessed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala in the next seven days.
24 Mar, 2023
Many states last week experienced abrupt weather changes, long spells of thunderstorm activity, accompanied by gusty winds, and thunderstorms.
24 Mar, 2023
24 Mar, 2023
24 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!