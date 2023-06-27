Check Weather Update Today

27 Jun, 2023

Dandapani Nayak

IMD predicted heavy rains for various parts of the country till June 30.

IMD issued orange alert in Himachal Pradesh and said monsoon rains will continue for next 4-5 days.

According to IMD, heavy rains expected in Uttarakhand for the next 24 hours.

IMD issued orange alert for Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Dehradun.

Several parts of Gujarat received heavy rainfall on Monday.

IMD Issued yellow alert for Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday.

IMD also issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Tuesday.

