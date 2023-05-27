Weather Update Today
27 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD on Saturday predicted thunderstorms and more rains for Delhi.
The IMD said light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm will continue over many parts of Delhi-NCR & Haryana.
Delhi witnessed rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms in the morning.
The weather office predicted pleasant weather for Delhi in the next three to four days.
The IMD said rainfall all over India in the month of June will remain 'below normal' level.
The IMD said monsoon is expected to make onset in Kerala on June 4.
