Check Weather Update Today
27 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted heavy rains with thunderstorms for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.
Karaikal and Mahe will also witness heavy rains on October 27, IMD said.
Weather office said coastal areas of Karnataka will also experience inclement weather till October 30.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands will witness moderate rainfall throughout the next week.
Chennai also will witness rainfall during Pakistan Vs South Africa ODI World Cup match today.
The average air quality index level in Chennai stood at 112 on Friday.
Maximum temperature in Chennai was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius.
Delhi is likely to experience misty mornings till October 31.
Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day.
Check IMD official website for further updates on weather conditions.
