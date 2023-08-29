Check Weather Update For Delhi, Noida Today
29 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD predicted partly cloudy sky for Delhi and Noida with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected around 37 and 26 degrees Celsius.
Minimum temperature in Noida is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.
In Noida, mercury level is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius throughout the day, with the wind speed around 4.21.
IMD has predicted heavy rains in Northeast India, East India and South India till 31 August.
Heavy rainfall activity is likely over the Northeastern region during next 3 days.
IMD predicted light rains at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area.
Heavy rain has been predicted for Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu.
Heavy rainfall is expected in West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Hot and Humid weather likely to prevail over Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
