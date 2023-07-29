Heavy Rains Predicted For These States Till August 1
29 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, Odisha from 28 July.
Major states that will witness rainfall include UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand till August 1.
IMD predicted heavy rainfall for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan on 29th July.
IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Maharashtra.
Heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha from July 28 to 31.
Light to moderate rainfall is very likely over the region during next four days.
