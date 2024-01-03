Cold Wave Predicted For Next 6 Days
03 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Amid cold weather, IMD said dense fog will continue over some parts north India for next 6 days.
As per the IMD, dense fog will continue in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal, Uttrakhand for the next two days.
Due to the dense fog, visibility was reduced in Uttar Pradesh and several other states.
Dense fog conditions will affect visibility in Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland along with other northeastern states.
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan recorded minimum temperature in the range of 6-9°C.
Bareilly, Varanasi, Ajmer, Kota, and Jaipur reported low visibility, causing disruptions in flight operations.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal 2 January.
Delhi is expected to encounter extreme cold throughout the next few days.
Due to the foggy conditions, at least 26 trains are running late in Delhi.
Due to cold wave, Noida and Greater Noida ordered schools up to class 8 to be shut till January 6.
The weather department said dense fog conditions are expected during the night and morning hours in Punjab and Haryana.
