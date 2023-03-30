30 Mar, 2023
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rains in Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts.
According to IMD, very light to light rains will be witnessed in Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chamarajanagara and Tumakuru districts.
The IMD said scattered rainfall is expected in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and isolated hailstorm activity.
As per the IMD, isolated rainfall is expected over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on March 30, 31 March.
The IMD also said fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim heavy rainfall is also likely over the region on 31 March.
