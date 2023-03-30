Weather Update Today

30 Mar, 2023

Moderate Rains In Mysuru

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rains in Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts.

30 Mar, 2023

Light Rains In Kolar

According to IMD, very light to light rains will be witnessed in Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chamarajanagara and Tumakuru districts.

30 Mar, 2023

Scattered Rainfall In Jammu-Kashmir

The IMD said scattered rainfall is expected in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and isolated hailstorm activity.

30 Mar, 2023

Isolated Rainfall In Vidarbha

As per the IMD, isolated rainfall is expected over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on March 30, 31 March.

30 Mar, 2023

Rainfall in Bihar, Jharkhand

The IMD also said fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim heavy rainfall is also likely over the region on 31 March.

30 Mar, 2023

