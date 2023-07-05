Check Weather Update Today
05 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD predicted heavy rains and issued orange alert in 12 districts of Kerala.
IMD has issued yellow alert for Mumbai for next 3 days and predicted heavy rains.
IMD also issued yellow alert for Delhi and predicted heavy rains for city.
Heavy rains have also been predicted for Karnataka for next two days.
Intensity of rain is likely to increase in Gujarat for three days from July 6.
Heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Maharashtra on July 6.
Heavy rainfall is also likely over Jharkhand on July 7 and 8.
