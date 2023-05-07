Check Weather Update Today
07 May, 2023
Dandapani Nayak
The IMD Has predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms for Jammu and Kashmir during 24 hours.
Srinagar recorded 6.5 degree Celsius, Pahalgam 2.1 and Gulmarg 0.4 degree Celsius as minimum temperature.
Jammu registered 16.1 degree Celsius, Katra 13.8, Batote 8.3, Banihal 6.3 and Bhaderwah 6.7 as the minimum temperature.
The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies for Delhi along with very light at a few places.
Delhi has received more than 200 percent more rainfall in the pre-monsoon season.
Punjab and Haryana are likely to witness heavy rain and hailstorms till May 7.
