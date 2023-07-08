Check Weather Update Today
08 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD predicted heavy rainfall for north India for the next four to five days.
As per IMD, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to see more rains.
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday, inundating several areas.
The IMD also issued a yellow alert for certain districts in Kerala and predicted heavy rains.
Kottayam witnessed overnight rainfall that resulted in waterlogging in various residential areas.
IMD Issued yellow alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragode.
IMD said light rain would continue over Indirapuram, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh.
