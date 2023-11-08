Check Weather Update Today
08 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala and Tamil Nadu till Thursday.
The weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts for these two states.
Due to cyclonic circulation, heavy rainfall is expected in the southern region of India till November 9.
Due to heavy rains, schools in multiple districts have been closed in these states.
Weather office said a cyclonic circulation is formed over the Southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea.
IMD said light rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad till November 10.
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to witness heavy rains till November 10.
Light rainfall is expected in West Rajasthan and Punjab on November 8 and 9.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also expected to witness light rainfall.
Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are also expected to witness moderate rainfall over the next five days.
Weather department said Karnataka is likely to witness heavy rainfall till November 9.
Yellow alert has been issued for seven districts in Kerala, including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod.
