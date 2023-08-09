Check Weather Update Today
09 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Bihar and Uttarakhand for the next four days.
IMD issued an orange alert in Uttarakhand on 9 and 10 August.
IMD has also issued orange alert for Assam and Meghalaya on 11 and 12 August.
The weather office said heavy rainfall will lash Uttar Pradesh from Aug 9 to 10.
Heavy rainfall is predicted for Bihar till August 10.
West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to witness heavy rainfall till August 12.
Heavy rainfall is also expected for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next four days.
