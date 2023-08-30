Check Weather Update Today
30 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.
IMD has further predicted heavy rains in parts of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema on Saturday and Sunday.
Weather office has also predicted heavy rainfall for Assam, Meghalaya till August 31.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura are likely to witness heavy rains till September 2.
Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to experience rains till September 2.
Weather office also said subdued rainfall activity is likely over rest parts of the country during next four days.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States till August 31