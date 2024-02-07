Check Weather Update: Heavy Rains Predicted For These States
07 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for several northeastern states.
The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall for Arunachal, Sikkim, Assam on February 7.
Moderate rainfall has also been predicted for Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura on February 7.
The weather office said rainfall is likely to occur over West Bengal, Jharkhand on 7 February.
Rainfall has also been predicted for India from February 9-11 because of the influence of a trough over Peninsular India.
The weather department said rain could drench regions including Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.
Bihar is witnessing severe cold due to incessant rain for the last two days.
People in Bihar may get relief from the bone-chilling cold after February 12.
IMD said cold wave conditions likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on February 7.
Strong surface winds of order 15-25 kmph has been predicted over plains of Northwest India for next 3 days.
Dense fog conditions also likely to prevail in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha on 7 February.
