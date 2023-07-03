Check Odisha Monsoon Update Today
03 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD issued a yellow alert for 18 districts in Odisha for next five days.
According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in a few places in the districts of Odisha.
Apart from Odisha, heavy rains also expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Heavy rains also expected in Odisha’s Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack on July 3.
Heavy rainfall also expected in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur on July 4.
Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Bolangir districts are liley to witness rains from July 5.
IMD said Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangapur and Kalahandi will witness heavy rains from July 6.
