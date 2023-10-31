Check Weather Update Today
31 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for states like Himachal, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
IMD has predicted heavy rains for these states for five days starting from October 31.
Weather in Himachal is expected to remain pleasant during the week.
IMD said heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and on November 3.
Heavy rainfall is expected over Lakshadweep on October 31.
IMD said Kerala is expected to receive heavy rains till November 3.
IMD said there will be a chance of snowfall in Himachal Pradesh on October 31.
Weather department expects light rainfall over Western Himalayan Region in the coming days.
As per weather agency, no significant weather changes are expected in the rest of the country.
IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in several states along with thunderstorms and lightning.
Weather condition in Delhi will be normal and no rain is expected anytime soon.
