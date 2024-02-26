Weather Update: Cloudy Sky For Delhi
26 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
The IMD predicted rain, thunderstorms in Central India on February 26-27.
Weather office has predicted the possibility of rainfall, hailstorms in Madhya Pradesh till end of February.
The IMD has also predicted cloudy sky with a possibility of drizzle at night in Delhi for February 26.
The weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies and thunderstorms with rain during the day in the city.
There is a possibility of more rainfall in eastern MP and in district of Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar and Rewa divisions.
Weather office said an active Western Disturbance likely affect Western Himalayan Region from Feb 29.
Scattered rainfall is predicted Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on Feb 26.
Scattered rainfall is also predicted for Arunachal Pradesh during the next 6-7 days.
Rainfall is also predicted for states like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till Feb 29.
Check IMD official website for all latest weather updates.
