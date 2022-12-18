Tamil Nadu

The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Tamil Nadu from Monday onwards.

18 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Rainfall in These Districts

Heavy rain are predicted in Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Pudukottai districts of the state.

18 Dec, 2022

Heavy Rain in These Areas

The weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvarur, Kallakurichi and Thanjavur districts on Wednesday.

18 Dec, 2022

Low Pressure Formed

Low pressure formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Equatorial Indian ocean and this impact would turn into showers across the state.

18 Dec, 2022

Rainfall in Chennai

Chennai and other adjoining districts of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu had received heavy to very heavy rain

18 Dec, 2022

Water Bodies to Overflow

Many water bodies, including the Chembarambakkam lake in Chennai, were overflowing due to a heavy influx of water.

18 Dec, 2022

