The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Tamil Nadu from Monday onwards.
18 Dec, 2022
Heavy rain are predicted in Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Pudukottai districts of the state.
The weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvarur, Kallakurichi and Thanjavur districts on Wednesday.
Low pressure formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Equatorial Indian ocean and this impact would turn into showers across the state.
Chennai and other adjoining districts of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu had received heavy to very heavy rain
Many water bodies, including the Chembarambakkam lake in Chennai, were overflowing due to a heavy influx of water.
