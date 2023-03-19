8 Must Visit Temples in West Bengal

19 Mar, 2023
ISKCON Mayapur, is a Hindu mandir and the headquarters of ISKCON, located in Mayapur, West Bengal, India. (Image: @IndiaTales7)
Kalighat Kali Temple is a Hindu temple in Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal, India dedicated to the Hindu goddess Kali (Image: @IndiaTales7)
Belur Math is the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, founded by Swami Vivekananda (Image: @IndiaTales7)
Dakshineshwar Kali Temple is a Hindu temple located on the eastern banks of the Hooghly River in a small town in the north of Kolkata named Dakshineshwar. (Image: @IndiaTales7)
The Shyama Raya temple, built by Ragunath Singha in 1643 AD, is a 'pancha ratna' or 'five towered temple'. (Image: @IndiaTales7)
The Rasmancha is a historical temple located at Bishnupur, Bankura district, West Bengal, India. (Image: @IndiaTales7)
Situated in the heart of the Cooch Behar town, the Madan Mohan Temple was constructed by Maharaja Nripendra Narayan during 1885 to 1889. (Image: @IndiaTales7)
Baps swaminarayan mandir kolkata is one of the most remarkable buildings in the city. (Image: @IndiaTales7)
