Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching the country’s first space-based observatory called Aditya-L1 to study the Sun at 11:50 AM on September 2, 2023.
02 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check 10 Interesting Facts About ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission
FACT 1| Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory-class Indian
solar mission to study the Sun.
FACT 2| The spacecraft is planned to be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth.
FACT 3| Uniqueness of the Mission: On-board intelligence to detect CMEs and solar flares for optimised observations and data volume.
FACT 4| Major Science Objective: Understanding the Coronal Heating and Solar Wind Acceleration. Understanding initiation of Coronal Mass Ejection
(CME), flares and near-earth space weather.
FACT 5|The Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) studies
the solar corona and dynamics of Coronal Mass Ejections.
FACT 6|Is ADITYA-L1 a complete Mission to study the sun?
As per ISRO, the obvious answer is a ‘NO’ which is not only true for Aditya-L1 but in general for any space mission.
The reason is that due to the limited mass, power and volume of the spacecraft that carries the scientific payloads in space, only a limited set of instruments with limited capacity can be sent onboard the spacecraft.
FACT 7|Launch Date: The Aditya-L1 mission will be launched by ISRO’s PSLV XL rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota.
FACT 8| Science Payloads: The spacecraft carries seven scientific payloads for systematic study of the Sun. All payloads are indigenously developed in collaboration with various ISRO Centres
FACT 9| Magnetometer (MAG) onboard Aditya-L1 is meant to measure the
low intensity interplanetary magnetic field in space.
FACT 10| VELC is the prime payload onboard Aditya-L1, designed as a reflective coronagraph with a multi-slit spectrograph.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Explained In 10 Simple Points