Birsa Munda was born on 15 November 1875 in Ulihatu in Bengal Presidency, now in the Khunti district of Jharkhand.
He received his early education at Salga under the guidance of his teacher Jaipal Nag.
British atrocities had led to exploitation of tribal regions around Chhota Nagpur plateau area leading to massive revolt by the Munda tribe led by Birsa Munda.
The Mundas announced Birsa Munda as their leader to fight against the British whose unfair agricultural policies aimed to destroy tribal land and livelihoods.
The Munda tribe members reverred him as Dharati Aba or the father of the earth.
He founded a new faith called Birsait which preached about one god and encouraged people to get back to their original beliefs.
