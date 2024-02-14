Who Is Mahant Swami Maharaj, Presiding Over BAPS Mandir, Abu Dhabi
His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj (also known as Swami Keshavjivandasji) is the sixth and present spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.
Mahant Swami Maharaj was born to Dahiben and Manibhai Narayanbhai Patel on 13 September 1933 (Bhadarva vad 9, Samvat 1989) in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
His family affectionately called him Vinu, according to BAPS Sanstha. As a child, he was exceptional in his studies, deeply spiritual, and a logical thinker.
He completed his Class-12 education at the Christ Church Boys' Senior Secondary School in Jabalpur. He then returned to his native town of Anand, enrolling in the College of Agriculture.
In 1951-52, Mahant Swami Maharaj came in touch with Yogiji Maharaj, the spiritual successor of Brahmaswarup Shastriji Maharaj of the BAPS Sanstha. Impressed by Yogiji Maharaj’s spiritual charisma and selfless love, he started travelling with him.
After the passing away of Yogiji Maharaj in 1971, Mahant Swami dedicated himself to the new guru Pramukh Swami Maharaj.
In July 2012, Pramukh Swami Maharaj revealed Mahant Swami as his spiritual successor. After the demise of Pramukh Swami Maharaj in August 2016, Mahant Swami became the sixth spiritual guru of BAPS Sanstha.
Mahant Swami Maharaj’s teachings emphasise the importance of leading a balanced life, where spirituality is integrated into every aspect of one’s existence.
His vision for BAPS is rooted in the belief that spirituality and social service go hand in hand, and he has worked tirelessly to ensure that the organisation’s activities benefit individuals and communities.