Who is Sajjan Jindal? Billionaire’s Net Worth, Education Qualification
Chairman of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal has been accused of rape by a 30-year-old woman.
The woman lodged an FIR against Jindal with the Mumbai Police.
The JSW Group Chairman has denied allegations against him, stating that he is ready to cooperate in the investigation.
Sajjan Jindal started his career in 1982 with a steel plant and is now heading JSW Steel - the country’s largest steel company.
Net Worth: Sajjan Jindal is the public holder of 12 stocks, collectively valued over Rs. 39,263.0 crore, as per Trendlyne.
Education Qualification: Sajjan Jindal holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Bangalore University.
Notably, the Jindal family ranks 32nd among the wealthiest families in Asia.
